Presidential elections in Turkey 2023 live | Info

16:25 Closed polling stations in Turkey The polling stations are closed at 5:00 p.m., that is, 4:00 p.m. our time, and the counting is in progress. More than 64 million people have the right to vote. Polling stations open at 8 am. Turkey has no exit polls, but preliminary results are expected within hours of polls closing.

16:23 Erdogan spoke after the vote Erdogan said after the vote in Istanbul that this was the first time in the history of Turkey that a second round of elections was held in that country. He praised the large turnout of citizens in the first round on May 14 and said that he expects a large turnout this time as well. About 87 percent of eligible voters voted in the first round. “No country in the world has a turnout of almost 90 percent. I am asking fellow citizens to come and vote,” said the current president of the country.

16:22 Kilicdaroglu spoke after the vote “I call on all citizens to go to the polls to free themselves from oppression and authoritarian regime and bring true freedom and democracy to this country,” Kilicdaroglu said after putting his ballot in the box. He called on his supporters to stay close to the polling stations even after they close and keep an eye on the ballot boxes, given that “these elections are being held in very difficult circumstances.” “All sorts of slanders were uttered, but I believe in the common sense of the citizens. Democracy will surely come to this country, freedom will come to us”he told the crowd, who greeted him with applause in front of the polling station. My brother who hasn’t voted yet, go to the ballot box, don’t be lazy, play the game. As close as the walking distance of the future… — Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu (@kilicdarogluk)May 28, 2023