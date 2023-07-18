Presidents and European Union Representative Call for Transparent Elections in Venezuela at CELAC-EU Summit

Heads of state from France, Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina, along with a representative from the European Union, met in Brussels as part of the CELAC-European Union summit. During the meeting, they called for transparent elections in Venezuela that allow the participation of all who wish. A joint statement released by the French government stated that if transparent and inclusive elections were held with international supervision, international sanctions against Venezuela could be suspended. The meeting with Delcy Rodríguez of the Venezuelan regime and Gerardo Blyde of the opposition parties also emphasized the need for political negotiation and the organization of fair, transparent, and inclusive elections in accordance with international treaties. The statement further called for the suspension and eventual total suspension of all kinds of sanctions during this process. The meeting, which lasted an hour and a half, took place on the sidelines of the CELAC-European Union summit in Brussels. The heads of state and the High Representative of the European Union urged the Venezuelan government and the unitary platform of the Venezuelan opposition to resume dialogue and negotiation within the framework of the Mexico process in order to reach an agreement on the conditions for the next elections. The negotiations between the opposition and the regime have been stalled since November, and recent actions by Nicolás Maduro, such as rejecting the participation of EU observers in the presidential election, have raised doubts about the possibility of a free and fair vote. Lula da Silva, upon his return to the presidency of Brazil, has resumed diplomatic relations with Venezuela, and other countries such as Chile and Colombia have also resumed talks with Venezuela following changes in government. However, Lula’s defense of Nicolás Maduro and the elections in Venezuela, which have been criticized by other countries, has caused controversy. The meeting in Brussels discussed the need for transparent elections and the suspension of sanctions while emphasizing the importance of political negotiation and dialogue in Venezuela.

