President’s Daughter Leaves Stadium Amidst Boos: Calls for Peace and Acceptance

Amidst boos against the Government of President Gustavo Petro, Antonella, the president’s youngest daughter, left the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla before the match between the Colombian National Team and Brazil began. In the images, the 15-year-old teenager was seen upset while she was leaving.

President Gustavo Petro immediately came out in defense of his daughter: “She had to leave the Barranquilla stadium. They directed the opposition chant against her, a minor woman. Cowards.”

“Hello, my name is William Candelo, I am the director of the Club Deportivo Raíces hotbed and today, from Buenaventura, I want to make an invitation to the Presidency, his daughter Antonella, Laura Sarabia and all the important people in the cabinet,” he said in a publication in X.

“That they can come to Buenaventura so that we can do a little work for peace and bet on this initiative for total peace. Although Buenaventura is not the home of the National Team, very important players have emerged who have contributed to the history of the National Team. You are totally invited,” said the director of the sports school.

According to Rentería, the objective is “to teach the country that it is necessary to move in directions other than violence.”

The president, in a trill, accepted the invitation. Gareth Sella, Deputy Minister of Youth, signed up to accompany the event.

