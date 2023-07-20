Presidents of Europe and Latin America Meet in Brussels to Discuss Venezuela’s Political Crisis

Title: Brussels Hosts Europe-Latin America Meeting to Discuss Venezuela’s Political Crisis

Subtitle: Maduro Urges the Lifting of Sanctions, Opposition Calls for Free Elections

Brussels, [insert date] – European and Latin American leaders congregated in Brussels for an unexpected meeting aimed at addressing the protracted political crisis in Venezuela. President Nicolás Maduro’s government reiterated its demand for the lifting of sanctions, while the opposition pressed for free elections and emphasized the importance of respecting upcoming primaries scheduled for October.

The consensus, according to Vice President Delcy Rodríguez representing Maduro, was centered around advocating for the removal of sanctions imposed on Venezuela. Maduro, speaking to state media, urged that the consensus be promptly implemented.

Sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union have targeted entities such as the PDVSA oil company and the Conviasa airline, in addition to individual sanctions. Rodríguez herself required special permission to attend the Celac-EU summit in Brussels.

However, the European Union and the United States have yet to indicate their willingness to lift the sanctions imposed on Venezuela. Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative, stressed that any lifting of sanctions would only occur when concrete steps are taken towards democracy by the Venezuelan government. The American position has echoed this sentiment.

On the opposition’s part, head of the negotiating table, Gerardo Blyde, attended the meeting at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, as disclosed on the Twitter account of the Unitary Platform delegation. The opposition negotiators highlighted the need for free and competitive elections, respect for the primary elections, the immediate release of political prisoners, and an end to political persecution.

Despite the meeting, no progress has been made regarding the lifting of sanctions, which the Maduro administration considers an essential precondition for advancing the dialogue process.

Alongside President Maduro and Vice President Rodríguez, leaders including Colombia’s Gustavo Petro, Argentina’s Alberto Fernández, and Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also participated in the meeting.

