Presnel Kimpembe most likely finished the season due to a serious injury.

Source: Arena Sport 1/Printscreen

Great defender Paris Saint-Germain Presnel Kimpembe he had to finish the derby against Marseille after only fifteen minutes. Kimpembe collapsed on the grass during one of the hosts’ counterattacks, which was dragged by Tavares. As he was running back towards his goal, he probably felt a problem in his back box or knee, so he was immediately assisted and carried off the field on a stretcher.

Kimpembe was left lying on the grass in tears holding his leg, and Paris Saint-Germain fans were scared as most did not even notice when he was left lying on the grass – and the injury did not occur in the duel.

The world champion from 2018 has major problems with injuries, so he also missed the World Cup in Qatar because he could not respond to Didier Deschamps at the last minute. It seems that soon he won’t be able to help Christophe Galtier either, that is, it seems that the season is already over for him. Fortunately, PSG have enough players in their roster to replace him, so Danilo Pereira played in the rest of the game.

After Kimpembe left the game, PSG played much better than Marseille, and they managed to score two quick goals. First, Messi assisted Mbappe in the 25th minute, and then Mbappe got revenge on Messi in the 29th.