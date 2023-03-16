It is the day of reckoning, figuratively and literally. The Russian president Vladimir Putin today will speak at Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP)the so-called “union of oligarchs” founded in June 1990, and will meet with the country’s economic elite for the second time since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict.

The first meeting, filmed and broadcast on all TVs, had actually taken place on February 24, 2022 just a few hours after the announcement