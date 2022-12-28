Home World Pressure behind Tsai Ing-wen’s ‘difficult decision’ to extend compulsory military service to a year – BBC News 中文
World

by admin
Taiwan’s compulsory service has been extended from the current four months to one year, and is expected to take effect on New Year’s Day, 2024.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen announced on Tuesday (December 27) the policy of military service reform, including the extension of compulsory service from the current four months to one year. .

In the future, the military structure of the national army will be composed of volunteer service as the “main combat force” and compulsory service as the standing “garrison force”. The Ministry of National Defense will introduce the latest modular training model of the U.S. military, and at the same time improve the treatment of conscripts. The salary will be greatly increased from the current NT$6,500 per month to NT$26,307, which is close to the basic salary.

Tsai Ing-wen was interviewed by the media for the first time in two years. At the press conference on “Strengthening the National Defense Force Structure Adjustment Plan”, she first mentioned that the Russo-Ukrainian War has exceeded 300 days. After the military exercise in August, the threat to Taiwan became more obvious. Taiwan is on the front line of authoritarian expansion and must strengthen its national defense capabilities.

She said that peace does not fall from the sky, and quoted former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill as saying that “after humiliation, we still have to face war”, emphasizing that only by preparing for war can we avoid war, and only by being able to fight can we stop war. “As long as Taiwan is strong enough, young people will not have to go to the battlefield.” She also admitted that this is an “incredibly difficult decision”, but as the president and commander-in-chief, she has the responsibility to improve national defense capabilities.

