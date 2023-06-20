Pretenders fichan a Jonny Greenwood para “I Think About You Daily”

Pretenders they have a new album on the way, some of whose songs have been played at their recent Spanish concerts. But we’ll still have to wait because “Relentless”his thirteenth studio album, will not be available until September 15. Last month, the band Chrissie Hynde announced that the album would feature a collaboration from Jonny Greenwood. And now we can listen to “I Think About You Daily” with the musician from Radioheadwho was in charge of the arrangement for strings and directed the ensemble of sweet musicians.

Cushion has expressed his admiration for Greenwoodand has explained that everyone in Pretenders they are fans of him and his amazing music. Both met at the premiere of the movie “Phantom Thread” (2017) and Greenwood He expressed interest in collaborating one day. When the group decided to use strings on “I Think About You Daily,” the musician from Radiohead was the first and only option. Greenwood account that the arrangement was written only thanks to the voice and mastery of Chrissie Hyndeand that the collaboration was an inspiring experience from the very beginning.

The album “Relentless” is produced by David Wrench and recorded in Battery Studios From london. All songs have been written by Cushion and the guitarist of Pretenders James Walbourne.

