Pretrial Commission Recommends Withdrawing Jurisdiction of Deputy Erick García

The Special Pretrial Commission has recommended that the legislature withdraw the jurisdiction of deputy Erick García, who is facing accusations of ideological falsehood by the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR). The recommendation was approved after García’s lawyers informed the commission of his willingness to have his jurisdiction withdrawn. In fact, García had already proposed this in a note he presented before the FGR sent the request to the Legislative Assembly.

“The deputies who act as prosecutors in this case also accepted the position of the deputy’s defense, for which we, as a commission, deliberated and recommended that his jurisdiction be removed,” said the legislative president, Ernesto Castro.

Following the decision, Castro announced that the commission will advise the Board of Directors of the Legislative Assembly to schedule a special plenary session for next Tuesday. During the plenary session, the challenge of García will be the sole topic of discussion.

This recommendation signifies a major development in the ongoing legal proceedings against García. The withdrawal of jurisdiction would essentially remove him from the legislative position, allowing the authorities to proceed with the criminal case against him. The decision by the Special Pretrial Commission reflects the consensus among deputies involved in the case, further highlighting the seriousness of the allegations faced by García.

The legislator’s future now lies in the hands of the Legislative Assembly, as they will need to convene the special plenary session and make a final determination on whether to withdraw García’s jurisdiction. This decision will undoubtedly have significant consequences for both García and the political landscape as a whole. The outcome of the session on Tuesday will be eagerly anticipated by the public, as it will shape the next chapter in this high-profile legal case.