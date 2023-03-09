News from the Financial Associated Press on March 9 (edited by Shi Zhengcheng)On Thursday local time, U.S. President Biden will announce the budget for fiscal year 2024. As Republicans in Congress have begun to prepare for a “U.S. sovereign debt default,” the White House is under enormous pressure to show sincerity in “deleveraging.”

Based on local media reports, the biggest highlight of the budget for the new fiscal year is preciselyThe Biden administration will propose a platform to “reduce the federal fiscal deficit by $2 trillion in the next 10 years”。

Due to a series of “helicopter money” measures during the new crown epidemic, the debt deficit of the US federal government has soared sharply. The fiscal deficit in fiscal years 2020 and 2021 is around US$3 trillion, and the deficit in fiscal year 2022 will drop to US$138 million. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) now forecasts that the deficit will rise again to $1.41 trillion for the current fiscal year.The CBO predicts that as the “baby boomer” generation gradually retires, the burden of medical insurance and social security will cause the fiscal deficit to continue to rise in the next decade until it reaches a peak of $2 trillion in 2032.

(U.S. fiscal deficit data, source: U.S. Treasury Department)

Because of this, the U.S. government needs to ask Congress to raise the debt ceiling again and again, and continue to print money to avoid sovereign debt default. This is also the background of the U.S. debt default crisis this year.

In order to convince Republicans in Congress to “raise your hand”, Biden urgently needs to show sincerity in reducing the deficit in Thursday’s budget, and at the same time, in the context of the approaching 2024 general election, he must also work hard to avoid angering voters. In this year’s State of the Union Address,Biden has already mentioned the goal of reducing the deficit of 2 trillion, and at the same time promised that this goal will not lead to shrinking social welfare, and the White House will take the money from the pockets of companies and wealthy people.

According to the guidance already given by the Biden administration, the White House willRaise tax rates for the wealthiestby creating a “Minimum Income Tax for Billionaires,” in addition toRequires U.S. households with assets over $100 million to pay at least 20% of their income in taxesIn addition, special requirements will beUnrealized income included in the scope of taxation, which means that the floating profit of the stock account also needs to be declared and taxed. For super-rich people like Buffett and Musk, when the year is particularly good, it is also possible to “pay taxes of tens of billions”.

In addition, Biden is also preparing to increase the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, a move that is expected to spark fierce opposition from business and Republicans. Therefore, the only thing with less resistance in Biden’s budget is to reduce medical insurance expenditures through centralized drug procurement. He signed the bill authorizing centralized procurement last year, and plans to expand legislative authority next.

Is the debt ceiling over?

It can be seen from the above that although the new fiscal year of the United States will not start until October this year, the congressional struggle over the budget and the debt ceiling is gradually heating up to a white-hot stage.U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen has repeatedly warned that if the debt ceiling issue is not resolved, then the United States will have a catastrophic sovereign debt default in June this year.

The current deadlock is that the Republicans who control the House of Representatives demand that Biden cut fiscal spending, but Biden does not agree to cut welfare spending; and Biden’s proposal to increase taxes on the rich is an area where Republicans are unwilling to make concessions.

Although the global financial market still does not believe that the United States will fall into the situation of sovereign debt default due to the congressional struggle, the two parties are undoubtedly playing a “game of chicken”.

According to reports, after the Biden administration proposed a budget on Thursday, Republicans in Congress will also propose another budget by mid-April, focusing on cutting $150 billion in non-defense projects. Putting the two proposals on the table means that the political tug-of-war between the two sides has officially begun.

Given that the current June deadline is not considered generous, the Ways and Means Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives announced on Wednesday that it will consider a debt priority bill on Thursday, which will authorize the U.S. government to continue borrowing to repay existing national debt and pay for medical insurance funds ,

Regarding this proposal, U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen commented as early as January this year, saying,If the U.S. government cannot complete any of the contracts, whether it is repaying the U.S. debt, paying medical insurance bills or paying military salaries, it is a substantial breach of contract.