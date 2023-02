EA and Koei Tecmo today released a new trailer dedicated to the history of monster-like Wild Hearts, thus allowing us to get a taste of the settings and characters that await us in the title. But that’s not all: we inform you that from today at 16:00 the game will come with a timed preview for subscribers EA Access e Game Pass Ultimatethus allowing us to try it firsthand.

We leave you to the movie: good vision!