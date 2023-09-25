previews for September 25th

A new episode of Terra Amara, the Turkish soap opera much loved by viewers, airs today at 2.10pm on Canale 5. Also available in streaming on Mediaset Infinity,… Already a subscriber? Log in here!
A new episode of Terra Amara, the Turkish soap opera much loved by viewers, airs today at 2.10pm on Canale 5. Also available in streaming on Mediaset Infinity, let's see together the previews of today's episode, number 387.
What to see on TV tonight? Films, series and programs broadcast today Monday 25 September on Rai, Mediaset, La7 (and beyond)
What happens in today’s episode
Mourning Yilmaz’s death, Demir consoles Zuleyha. The latter, to defend Demir’s reputation, decides to leave the estate, but the man invites her to stay. Uzum and Adnan’s spontaneity touches everyone’s hearts. While Mujgan mourns Yilmaz’s death, Behice thinks about maintaining his own economic well-being. Meanwhile, Fekeli hands over control of Yilmaz’s activities to his nephew Fikret, whom he now considers a son.
