by palermolive.it – ​​24 minutes ago

The Palermo food store chain “Prezzemolo e Vitale” is looking for personnel in Palermo: in fact, applications are open in view of the opening of new stores by the end of 2023. The sought-after figures are delicatessens and…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“Prezzemolo e Vitale” hires in Palermo, search for new personnel: how to apply appeared 24 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».