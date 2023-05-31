Price and offer of summer holidays in Greece from Banja Luka | Entertainment

We are addressing you, “ordinary” people, you who want to have a good time, rest even better, truly enjoy yourself and not go bankrupt afterwards.

This year, the month of May put itself to shame. Instead of a bright spring, the smell of linden trees, perfect temperatures, we got rain, rain, floods, then some more rain and only a few clear days, just so we know what we’re missing.

Now that it’s behind us, it’s time to get into the “sea mood” and plan your summer vacation. If you find Croatia expensive, Montenegro “already seen”, Turkey or Egypt too far – the answer is Greece.

This time we will not write about fashionable islands, crowded beaches, overpriced resorts. This time we are addressing you, “ordinary” people, you who want to have a good time, rest even better, truly enjoy yourself and not go bankrupt afterwards. And you don’t even have to drive.

Agency Kontiki travel this year offers excellent arrangements for summer holidays in the Athens area, with direct charter flights from Banja Luka from July 1.

We have been given the beautiful but responsible duty to convey our first-hand impressions and inform you about everything you can see, feel and try.

Loutraki is one of the most beautiful Greek seaside towns. It is located in the Gulf of Corinth at the foot of Mount Gerania. It is four kilometers from the Corinth Canal and about 80 kilometers from Athens.

The Mediterranean climate, long and warm summer, clear sea and sandy beaches that surround the city make it a favorite among the Athenians themselves, who come here to rest from the hustle and bustle of the city and the heat. And they probably know what is good.

This area is also known for its thermal springs, healing water and air that has a beneficial effect on sensitive and sick people.. In addition, you have a unique opportunity to bathe in two seas in one day – Ionian and Aegeanwhich are connected right here by a canal slightly shorter than seven kilometers.

Lutraki is an ideal place for families, for those who like active vacations, but also for all of you who need a long, powerful break from everyday life and worries. Among the sights, we highlight the monastery of St. Patapi, which is located at the foot of Gerania and is especially important for Serbian visitors.

Nuns live in the monastery, who take care of it, and 144 steps lead to it. It is believed that during the climb, every visitor is freed from sins. It houses the holy relics of the monk after whom it was named, but also Serbian princess Jelena Dragaš, who sat on the throne of Constantinople for six decades and was the mother of the last two Byzantine emperors. Jelena Dragaš, a descendant of Stefan Nemanja and Stefan Prvojenčani, became a monk after her husband’s death under the name Ipomonija (in Greek, ipomoni means patience).

On the way back, you can shop with the locals the best quality homemade olive oil, salves and sweets. Included in this trip is a tour of the Blue Lake, which is unique in its purity, beauty and peace.

Nearby there is also a lighthouse, a small church and several restaurants where you can try local specialties and try some of the acclaimed Greek beers. You’ll love it, take our word for it!

The city of Lutraki itself is vivid, colorful and extremely “instagramable”. About 12 thousand inhabitants live in it, and a special advantage is that it is not “polluted” by tourists. That’s why there are no double standards here, in terms of the difference in prices for locals and guests. Coffee in cafes on the beach itself costs around 2 euros, beer from 3 and up, and if you are a guest of the hotel, almost all of which are located on the beach, deckchairs and umbrellas are free.

To end this first story, some “service information”: if you decide to stay in one of the smaller, so-called “boutique hotels”, the offered arrangements include “Achillion“, “Paolo”“Things” i “Papas“. Prices per person for six nights with air transportation are from 855 KM per person and up, and whichever you choose, you won’t go wrong. All are located along the coast or in the immediate vicinity, all have access to beaches where guests do not pay for sunbeds and umbrellas, and we are talking about half-board arrangements.

If you prefer to pay at once and enjoy without thinking, then it is the best choice Ramada Loutraki Poseidon Resort“all inclusive” a resort where everything is subordinated to your enjoyment.

For a family of four, a seven-day stay costs from 3.600 KMand are at your disposal luxurious bungalows, a restaurant serving three meals with varied and excellent food, many small, clean beaches, two swimming pools, tennis courts, a beach bar and tavern by the sea, a large atrium where various concerts are heldand many more interesting things that you have to discover for yourself.

After all, scroll through the photo gallery, which may say more than a thousand words, but certainly cannot fully convey the feeling when you experience this luxurious place live.



In the coming days, we will write to you more about the largest and most popular casino in all of Greecelocated in a five-star luxury hotel, sights of the Peloponnesefood, people, curiosities and legends.

Follow us on the networks and don’t forget – the sea is not a luxury but a necessity and the right of every honest person.

