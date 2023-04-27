Home » Price of kebabs in Banja Luka and RS BiH | Info
Price of kebabs in Banja Luka and RS BiH

Price of kebabs in Banja Luka and RS BiH

Crowded picnic areas with barbecues are synonymous with traditional Provmai gatherings and socializing of citizens in nature, but this year picnickers will have to shell out a record amount of money for kebabs.

Izvor: Shutterstock

Enormous price increases that did not bypass kebabs, sausages and other meat specialties.

In contrast to two years ago, when a kilo of kebabs in Banja Luka had to be allocated from 10 to 12 marksthis year’s preparation of rošti in the town on Vrbas will be significantly more expensive because the current prices of the most famous local gourmet specialty in some butchers vary from 15 and even up to 17.5 KM! The price of grilled sausages is similar, while a kilogram of skewers costs up to 18 marks!

When it comes to chicken, the prices of fillets range from 13 to 16 KM, while for wings and drumsticks it is necessary to allocate from 7.5 to 11 KM, depending on whether they are marinated or not.


Cevap Fest 2022
Source: MONDO

“Mesnica kod Laza” from Banja Luka still has no reservations, but they hope that sales will start before May 1.

“We’ve always had work to do and it’s hard to predict to what extent it will be this year. People are also interested in what the weather will be like, so what our sales will be depends a lot on that.” they told Mondo in the aforementioned butcher shop.

They have a similar opinion in the “Kod Dula” butcher’s shop in the Starčevica neighborhood of Banja Luka, with the remark that the citizens were quite worn out before the Easter holidays, while in the “Iriškić” butcher’s shop, they do not expect sales like in previous years.

“The purchasing power of citizens is decreasing, so accordingly we do not expect more sales and orders”, they said in this butcher shop.

In the end, let’s add that non-alcoholic and some alcoholic drinks, buns and charcoal with meat are indispensable additional “accessories” of a good barbecue that have also not escaped the previous price increases, which leads to the conclusion that this year’s May 1 celebration will be much more modest than before.

Food became the most expensive

According to the data of the Statistical Office of the RS, the total consumer price index in the RS in March of this year was on average higher by 10.4% compared to March 2022.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages recorded the highest annual price increase (in total) 20.1 percent. Milk and milk products rose in price by 35.1 percent, and fish by 26.4 percent.

(World)

