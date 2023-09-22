Price of rice soars in Ivory Coast ~ dohouatt

Flyer on the fight against the high cost of living, via Facebook

In Côte d’Ivoire, the month of September began with a sudden increase in the price of rice, a foodstuff widely prized by the Ivorian population. This increase quickly triggered a strong and palpable reaction among consumers, sparking a wave of anger manifested in particular on social networks.

Rice, a sponsored product

The sudden increase in the price of rice, a staple food in Côte d’Ivoire and very appreciated by Ivorians causes overexcitement among the population, especially on social networks. Especially Facebook. Where are consumer associations located? What do they do in such circumstances? What do they say about this increase which catches everyone off guard? When a sponsored product, subsidized by the government increases, soars, to rise to a luxury product, allow us to look in the direction of this government, especially, when this government seems to be struck by a sudden blindness and a serious form of muteness.

I know. Some will say that the government is not responsible for these fanciful barometers, that it has nothing to do with the price of rice, that it is conjecture, that it is the war in Ukraine, that the powers public do not make the rain and the sun, and tutti quanti. But, I feel that we are finding ourselves in similar conditions during the post-election crisis of 2010.

Indeed, during this difficult period, many shops closed their doors, leading to a surge in the prices of food products. This rise in prices has pushed many young people to join the ranks of the different camps without having any real convictions, simply in order to survive. Looting has therefore become a de facto means of livelihood for many people.

Rice surge

In Ivory Coast, the price of rice has increased by more than 25%. Even the prices of “chacara”, a rice to feed pigs, “dénikachia”, accessible to the poorest households, and “malo-houssou” have soared. Indeed, while waiting for Tiemoko Assalé Antoine, mayor and deputy of the commune of Tiassalé, to come and tell us to stop eating rice, to boycott it, let’s take the cat by the ears.

I want to make a suggestion to you: “Faced with the sudden increase in the price of rice on supermarket shelves, we are asking the Ivorian population to do without this product. Immediately. As soon as possible. Cabato, a favorite corn-based food of the Sénoufo, this Spartan people, could be of great use to you. Believe me, it is in your interest that I say this. »

Rise in the price of rice and silence from the State

The State of Côte d’Ivoire has so far not produced any press release to define, explain the reasons, the real causes of this surge in the price of rice which has caught everyone by the throat. The increases are palpable. It’s visible. This can be seen in the basket of the Ivorian housewife. Also, as there is no response from the government, everyone has their own comment. But what does the State say to explain the reasons? Let them not blame all this on atmospheric reasons, on political opponents, on France, the ideal scapegoat for African countries in difficulty. Indeed, the country, Côte d’Ivoire, is far from being self-sufficient.

The price of rice made in Ivory Coast has increased via Facebook

Would we seek to amortize the billions spent during municipal and regional elections? Does the crisis in Ukraine have something to do with it? Is this due to the fact that India has stopped importing its rice? Who or what is driving this increase: farmers? No. The country is not self-sufficient. Traders ? The State? Speaking of the State, I want to talk about public authorities. Where is the truth in this surge in the price of rice? Which of these questions identifies the exact problem?

In any case, rice prices have increased. This is a fact. As a consumer, I see that the situation is getting worse every day. Everything is on fire. If there is a problem with rice exports, why wouldn’t the state come forward and say so? Openly. What shame is there in knowing how to build bridges and not being self-reliant? I admit that there may be some. But the State, with all the apparatus with which it

disposition can make us swallow everything… In this country, we have already been made to mistake the sun for a star. We saw a cloud of hearts in a boiling seed sauce.

