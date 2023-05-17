Price of technical inspection | Info

An analysis of several cities in Serbia shows that it takes about 6,000 dinars to carry out a technical inspection.

Technical inspection is mandatory for all vehicles before registration, and according to the latest analysis, it takes approx 6,000 dinars based on multi-city testing. The technical inspection determines whether the vehicle is technically correct to be able to participate in traffic and whether the vehicle meets all the necessary regulations.

An employee of a technical inspection company in Belgrade, Lazar Spasojević, he mentioned the prices in the company where he works. He revealed how much the registration service and the issuing of stickers cost.

“I work on quantity as an agency for 3,070 dinars. The registration service is 1,500 dinars, and the issuing of a sticker is 1,200 dinars“, said Lazar Spasojevic.

In Subotica the price of the technical inspection is 6,000 dinars. The price did not change compared to last year.

“Last year and this year, the price of a technical inspection for a benchmark passenger vehicle is 6,000 dinars. It is possible that in some cities it is from 4,500 to 5,000 dinars. Nothing has changed here, but since everything is recorded with a camera, people are used to coming with washed and working cars. This has increased traffic safety“, he says Milan Jerinkić, owner of a technical inspection company in Subotica.

In Novi Sad car dealerships, as agreed, unanimously offer a price of 6,000 dinars for the technical inspection of passenger vehicles. What makes the difference that makes the people of Novi Sad decide for one or the other is hidden in the benefits they offer to their clients.

They will decide on a specific company based on the speed of the service, over the wide range of payment options, and up to completing the registration on the spot. According to companies that deal with technical inspections, there is work because it is something that is mandatory, so the demand for such services is expected.

The price of the technical inspection of the car in Niš costs 6,000 dinars. In some services, this service can also be found for 5,500, but also for 5,000 dinars. Technical inspection services in Niš have not changed their prices, which are the same as last year.

In Bor for the technical inspection for all vehicles should be set aside 6,000 dinars, how much it cost last year. As it turns out, the price of the technical inspection is the same, but the utility tax and the policy, i.e. insurance for the vehicle, have become more expensive.

From 3,500 to 6,000 dinars the prices of the technical inspection vary in Kraljevo. The price is lower for those with complete vehicle registration. If you only want to do a technical service at the service, and then register the vehicle yourself at the police department, then the price of the technical service is 6,000 dinars.

What can be failed at the technical examination?

He fails the technical examination, among other things, because there is no light on the license plate or because the windshield wipers are not working. From 2021, all technical inspection lines must be covered by cameras or video surveillance. This means no more “looking through the fingers” because of a small defect or defect on the car.

“Previously, we had the obligation to photograph the car from the front, from the back, and from the left and right sides during the technical inspection, and then we could do as we wanted. But since July 5 of last year, we can no longer do that because our line of technical inspection is covered with cameras“, they said earlier in one of the companies for performing technical inspections in Voždovac.

As they said then, because of this, they can no longer “turn a blind eye” to one eye due to a minor defect.

“In order for a car to pass the technical inspection, it must have absolutely correct light signaling. In addition to blinkers, headlights, stop lights, this also means a reversing light. And not only that, but also the correct bulbs on the number plates. If only one bulb on the license plate does not work, the car cannot pass the MOT“, they emphasize.

As before, the most important part of the technical inspection is the correctness of the brakes, signaling and steering system along with the bodywork.

“We check the front, rear and handbrake. It happens that the front brake is tested and it “grabs” well, but the disc is too crooked, that is, the ovality of the disc is not good, which is why the vehicle fails the inspection. It also happens that the rear brake brakes well, but the drum is at fault, which is why the computerized roller reports a malfunction. Cabriolets can’t pass technically if their sunroof doesn’t work. Also, the examination is failed if, for example, the front or back prose cannot be fully openedr”, they explained at the time. They said that it is practically more difficult to pass the technical inspection in Serbia than in Germany.

