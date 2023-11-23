Home » Price of the dollar TODAY in Peru: check the exchange rate for Thursday, November 23 – La República Perú
Price of the dollar TODAY in Peru: check the exchange rate for Thursday, November 23 – La República Perú

The price of the dollar in Peru saw some fluctuations today, with the exchange rate opening at one rate and closing at another. According to La República Perú, the exchange rate for Thursday, November 23, showed a certain rate at the opening of the day. Meanwhile, infobae reported a different exchange rate at the close of the day on November 21.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information on the exchange rate, it is recommended to check the Central Reserve Bank of Peru. Keep an eye on the latest news and updates regarding the price of the dollar in Peru for a comprehensive understanding of the current exchange rate.

