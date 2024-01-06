Prices for Christmas Eve 2024 | Info

Today, Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas Day, and those who live in cities have to buy a Christmas tree. In our survey at the end of the text, tell us how much you paid for Christmas Eve this year.

Today, all Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas Day, they bring the Christmas tree into the house, but those who live in cities do not have the opportunity to go to the forest to collect the Christmas tree themselves. That’s why they go to the market or to street vendors whose prices vary, from 200 to even 10,000 dinars!

In previous years, Christmas Eve was mostly paid symbolically. However, this year it looks different, which is why the citizens are in shock.

“Christmas tree sellers are standing at the station, a woman approaches them and asks for prices. A dead man says: ‘From 300 this small one to 1,500 a little bigger, it depends on which one you take.“, says a woman from Belgrade.

On the other hand, most people would not spend more than 1,000 dinars for Christmas Eve. However, one woman says that she came across a Christmas gift worth as much as 10,000 dinars.

“This morning I approached a seller and asked him about the prices of the Christmas tree. He explained to me that there are those from 300, 500, up to 10,000 dinars.“, says the shocked woman.

How much did you pay for Christmas Eve?

From 300 to 500 dinars

100%

(1)

From 100 to 300 dinars

0%

(0)

I went to get the Christmas tree myself

0%

(0)

Several thousand dinars

0%

(0)

BONUS VIDEO:

00:16 Christmas Eve in Zemun Source: instagram/moj_beo_grad

