Prices in Guca 2023 | Info

The tax inspectorate combed dozens of catering establishments and locked up many of them because they did not issue fiscal invoices.

Source: Rina

Already on the first day of the public celebration in Guča, the mega-popular Trumpet Festival, it was clear that the visitors would pay dearly for enjoyment. But that it will restaurateurs get the better end of the stick, few people had any hope, least of all the bar owners and tent owners. Nevertheless, this is exactly what happened, already on the first day of the 62nd Parliament, the Tax Inspectorate combed tens catering facilities and many were locked up because they did not issue fiscal invoices.

According to the Voice of Western Serbia, the inspectors appeared at the crack of dawn every restaurateur who did not issue fiscal invoices was sealed.

“It sounds incredible, but the tax inspectorate appeared even before the first tent opened, they immediately closed our restaurant, under the pretext that we did not issue a fiscal invoice. The truth is quite different, because the tax inspectors arrived at the restaurant before it was open and ready for work, where they introduced themselves as some passers-by and asked the security guard to make them coffee. They did so, and they immediately sealed the premises for us,” stated owner Mileta Jelić, better known as Mićo Mrak.

Unofficially, in addition to Mića Mrak’s tent, another 10 catering facilities were closed, including the largest tent owners, who were charged more than half a million by the Municipality for the venue alone. Restaurateurs are outraged and taken aback by this behavior of the tax inspectorate and, as they say, this is not the first time that they behave extremely arrogantly, to jump people.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stlojanović

“That pirate jumping in, without any legitimization, represents real violence against these people who are among the last shatrajis in Serbia. We are aware that the state and the inspection authorities should do their job, but they cannot jump in in a arrogant and extremely incorrect way and this is how they treat several hundred workers, closing their facilities and forcing them into a hopeless situation, and the owners into bankruptcy. It is irresponsible, rude and corrupt, we will block the entrance to Guča“, the restaurateurs threatened.

Otherwise, as the MPs pointed out, apart from the high prices of food and drinks, they were particularly annoyed by the fact that caterers charged their bills excessively. “At some stands the prices are displayed, but at many they are not, so they rush you to evaluate you,” said one. A citizen of Belgrade, while another added that he paid 3,500 dinars for three drumsticks, three beers and a bottle of sour.

Judging by the statements of the revelers who were among the first to arrive in Guča, apart from baking, dairy products are quite expensive. “It’s a kilo of roast pig 2.500lamb 3.000 dinars. Burgers are from 300 do 600 dinars, pigs and drumsticks per 500. It’s a ball of cream 300a glass of yogurt 150 dinars, beer 250and a liter of acid 300 dinars”, said the MPs.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:29 GUČA 2021: Experienced trumpet players passed on their talents to new generations who want to continue on their path! Source: Kurir television

Source: Kurir television

