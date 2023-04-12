Home World Prices of fish, meat and eggs in the markets | Info
Prices of fish, meat and eggs in the markets | Info

Prices of fish, meat and eggs in the markets

MONDO reporters researched the prices in the markets before the big holiday – Easter.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanovć

The increase in the price of food is not new news, but somehow when we make a holiday table, and we need a lot of things to make it perfect, the total sum is much higher than we expected. That’s why MONDO reports visited the markets and researched the prices in detail. Most of the sellers have raised their prices, considering that everything has become more expensive, fuel, cereals and other foodstuffs and products for feeding poultry, the price of renting a stall at the market.

Cena painted eggs are 70 dinars. Chicken eggs cost from 40 dinars, while white eggs are more expensive, 50 dinars. If you decide on exotic species, you will pay 50 dinars for duck eggs, 150 to 200 dinars for turkey eggs, 150 to 200 dinars for goose eggs, 50 dinars for peanuts, and 30 dinars for quail eggs.

However, there are also those who did not raise prices compared to last year, these are mostly sellers from Belgrade, whom we found at the market. Their prices are on average 5 to 10 dinars lower than those above. As for these colors for eggs, stickers, stickers and other things for decoration, the prices start from about 50 dinars and up. Decorative egg baskets are from 200-500 dinars.

meso i riba

When we visited the butchers and the fish market, it seems that meat prices are not drastically more expensive than usual, unlike fish. Veal is the most expensive – shoulder is 1,750 din, neck is 1,350 din/kg. The price of beef is 1,300-1,000 din/kg, while for pork you should pay 650-750 din/kg. Fish has risen in price dramatically, salmon is by far the most expensive at 3,750-3,600 din/kg, while the prices of sea bream, sea bream and sea bass are around 3,500 din/kg. The price of tuna per kilogram is 3,600 dinars, albacore 1,700 dinars.

(WORLD)

