Prices of prefabricated houses 2023 | Info

About 10 percent of new houses in our country belong to the prefabricated category, and the prices of the materials needed for construction have increased up to three times.

Izvor: Kwangmoozaa/Shutterstock

The prices of prefabricated houses have increased by 50 percent, because the prices of the materials used for their construction have changed three times in a few years. Prices vary in relation to design, wall thickness, thermal conductivity and some other features, and range from 300 to 450 euros per square meter in the gray phasewhile “turnkey” it costs from 500 to 700 euros.

There are several thousand prefabricated houses in Serbia, and various types of buildings are on offer, from cottages to family houses. In addition to being relatively cheaper compared to traditional ones, the construction of prefabricated houses is faster and simpler. Also, these houses are often more energy efficient and environmentally friendly, and their costs are lower. In addition, they provide design flexibility, as well as the possibility of construction in protected areas.

“The increase in the price of materials also affected the final price of the houses, and there were considerable price increases on several occasions. Nevertheless, people’s interest in prefabricated houses did not change, it remained the same. The average price of the gray phase is 300 euros per square meter, and according to the ‘turnkey’ principle, 650 euros. The materials we install are ecological and healthy, the construction is fast, and the price is more favorable than brick houses”, explains commercialist Andrijana Jaćimović.

The gray phase includes excavation, construction of foundations, installation of walls and roof, which means that the building is covered and sufficiently protected for the subsequent initiation of the craft and finishing works phase. If the customer decides on such a solution, five days are enough to install one object, while for “turnkey” it takes up to 40 days from the signing of the contract.

One wall of a prefabricated house replaces 80 centimeters of concrete, so it is much easier to heat it compared to a brick house, and it is also much more pleasant in the summer in a prefabricated house than in a house of solid construction.

“A prefabricated house saves money not only when it comes to its construction, but also while living in it. It is more favorable in every sense than brick houses, and it is certainly more energy efficient because these are the materials,” she emphasized.

(World/Business)