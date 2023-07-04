Prigogine on the goals of the Wagner rebellion | Info

The leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced himself on Telegram.

Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that Wagner’s “march of justice” was aimed at fighting traitors and mobilizing society. “And I think we managed to achieve a lot. I am sure that in the near future you will see our further victories in the front lines,” said Prigozhin.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the private military company Wagner, took to the Telegram channel Gray Zone, which is associated with Wagner, and said that his “march of justice” was directed against traitors and that he currently expects “further victories at the front”.He did not specify whose victories he considered his own and did not give any information about his whereabouts. It is not known when the video was taken.

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service, Kirill Budanov, said that Wagner’s mercenaries will no longer fight in Ukraine after the failed Prigozhin rebellion against the Russian army. According to Budanov, Prigozhin plans to redeploy most of his forces previously engaged in Russia’s war against Ukraine to Africa.

On June 23, Prigozhin launched a “march for justice” against Russian military leaders after the Russian army allegedly targeted Wagner’s troops in Ukraine. His mercenaries seized Rostov and marched 200 kilometers to Moscow, only to abruptly end the rebellion less than 24 hours after began. As a result of an undisclosed agreement between leader Wagner and the Kremlin, Prigozhin and his associates were allowed to go to Belarus to avoid persecution. Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko claimed on June 27 that Prigozhin had arrived in the country. But there is still no visual or other confirmations of the whereabouts of Wagner’s boss.

