Prigozhin claims that an American mercenary was killed Info

A video has appeared on social media showing the leader of the Russian paramilitary unit “Wagner”, Yevgeny Prigozhin, walking next to a body that he claims is that of a murdered American mercenary.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian paramilitary unit “Wagner”, claims that an American mercenary was killed in Bahmut. A video appeared on the Telegram social network showing Prigozhin walking through tunnels during the bombing of Russian positions in Bakhmut and passing a body that he claims is that of a slain American soldier. The authenticity of the recording cannot be confirmed.

At one point, Prigozhin shows documents that allegedly belong to an allegedly murdered American soldier. One soldier in the video claims that the allegedly slain American soldier died during combat.

“We will hand him over to the United States of America. We’re going to put him in a casket and cover the casket with an American flag respectfully because he didn’t die in bed like grandpa but he died in war. It’s a dignified death. Is not it?“, Yevgeny Prigozhin asked.

He published the video war blogger Aleksandar Simonov on his “Telegram” channel. He claims that the members of the “Wagner” unit liquidated an allegedly American soldier who is allegedly called Nick Majmer from Boise, Idaho.

“PMC Wagner stormtroopers during the advance in the fortified area ‘Nest’ on the western outskirts of Bahmut liquidated a former US special forces soldier. Documents were found in the name of Nicholas Dwayne Maymer of Boise, Idaho. The liquidated mercenary was a veteran of the US Army’s special forces, i.e. a former Green Beret“, said Simonov on his “Telegram” channel.

The US State Department announced soon that they could not confirm the claims of the Russian side. They stated that they are familiar with this report and that they are looking for additional information. They repeated the appeal to all Americans that they do not travel to Ukraine.

“Our ability to verify reports of deaths of American citizens in Ukraine is extremely limited. We reiterate our message that American citizens should not travel to Ukraine due to the active armed conflict and the sequestration of American citizens in Ukraine by Russian security officials. United States citizens in Ukraine should leave immediately if it is safe to do so using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options“, according to the Pentagon.

Documents of an allegedly murdered American soldier

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected].

