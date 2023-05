ODESSA – Cards on the table, and lo and behold Prighozin’s bluff. The Wagner leader announced this morning on his Telegram channel that will not leave Bakhmut, as he announced two days ago in an epic outburst against the “scum” of the defense minister and the chief of staff guilty of skimping on ammunition. “Tonight we received a combat order: they promise to provide us with the necessary ammunition and weapons to continue further action.”