Prigozhin incites an armed uprising against the generals. Putin deploys tanks in Rostov

Is this the beginning of civil strife in Russia? Of a coup? Of a mutiny? The answer comes from the FSB and the Attorney General: for them it is “inciting armed revolt”.

In a crescendo of virulent audio published on the Telegram channel of his press office, the head of the private military company Wagner Evgeny Prigozhin first he accuses the Russian armed forces of having bombed his camps, then he announces that he has made a decision together with the Council of mercenary commanders: “The evil that the country’s military leadership brings must be stopped.

