“Prigozhin is in Belarus, so I convinced him to stop.” Moscow disarms Wagner

09:09 Prigozhin’s plane arrives in Minsk Evgeny Prigozhin’s private jet, which departed from the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, landed at the Machulishchy air base near Minsk at 07:40 local time. This is what the online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reports, quoting Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media, which in turn cites Flight Radar data. The newspaper also reports that shortly after another jet also landed at the same airport in Belarus from St. Petersburg.

CNN: Allies asked Kiev not to take advantage of the chaosUkraine’s Western allies have reportedly asked Kiev not to attack Russia in the hours of the Wagner battalion uprising. CNN reports it quoting a Western official. Before Eugene

Prigozhin concluded his operation by withdrawing, says CNN, there had been contacts between Ukrainian officials and the allies at different levels. The latter would have warned Kiev not to take advantage of the chaos to strike Russia. The concern was that Ukraine and the West would be seen as aiding Prigozhin and a threat to Russian sovereignty. “The message was not to rock the boat,” the official said, adding that the message was conveyed at the foreign minister level. “It’s an internal Russian matter,” the official told Ukrainian officials, echoing what US and other Western officials have said publicly. “Ukrainians have been warned by allies not to provoke the situation. Use opportunities on Ukrainian soil but do not get involved in internal matters or hit offensive military assets inside Russia,” the official said.

10:13 Pro-Russian railroad tracks attacked in CrimeaThe pro-Russian governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said that railroad tracks in the Kirovsky district of Crimea were blown up. Ria Novosti reports it. “There were no casualties, specialized services are working on the spot. The repair work will take approximately 4 to 8 hours,” he said. According to the Russian telegraph channel Baza, reports Ukrainska Pravda, following an explosion on the Petrovo-Vladislavovka route, the first carriage of a freight train derailed. said he ordered the Belarusian army to be placed on high alert during the Wagner Mutiny to be combat-ready. 10:26 Moscow writes: transfer of Wagner equipment to Russian troops Preparations are underway for the transfer of Wagner’s heavy military equipment to Russian troops. This was reported by the Russian defense ministry, as reported by Tass. 10:33 Moscow: case for armed rebellion closed The Russian services, the FSB, have closed the criminal case for armed rebellion against the militiamen of the Wagner group, noting that “its participants stopped the actions directly aimed at committing the mutiny ”. The Russian agencies report it. 11:43 Lukashenko: the situation with Wagner has gotten out of handThe Belarusian president said that the persistent tensions between the Wagner paramilitary group and the Russian army were being mishandled, leading to a “clash” between the two sides last weekend. “The situation got out of hand, then we thought it would be resolved, but it didn’t,” Lukashenko told reporters, quoted by state news agency Belta. “There are no heroes in this story,” he lamented. 12:02 Kremlin: “We don’t know if Prigozhin is in Belarus” The Kremlin does not know if the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has arrived in Belarus. This was stated by the spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Tass.12:54Putin to the military: “You have stopped a civil war””You have essentially stopped a civil war, you acted in a correct and coordinated way”. This is what the Russian leader, Vladimir, said

Putin, addressing military personnel gathered in the Kremlin after what happened over the weekend in Russia.

14:09 Zelensky: “There are every reason to invite Kiev to NATO” Ukraine has every reason to receive a political invitation to join NATO at the July Alliance summit. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram. “There is every reason for a political invitation of Ukraine to the Alliance. There is a full understanding of security guarantees for Ukraine for the time before entry,” he wrote. Zelensky added that he is working together with his team to make the decisions of the Vilnius summit truly meaningful. stolen nothing”, but added that the appropriate checks will be made. Putin added that in the last year the state has financed Wagner for a total of 86 billion rubles (about one billion euros). This was reported by the Ria Novosti agency. 15:50 Lukashenko: “Prigozhin in Belarus” The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko confirmed the presence of the head of Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin in Belarus. “The security guarantees, as promised yesterday, have been provided. Prigozhin is in Belarus today”. 16:22Putin: we risked losing all the gains in UkraineIf the Wagner mutiny over the weekend had not been stopped, all the gains achieved so far in the conflict in

Ukraine “would have been lost”. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin quoted by the RIA Novosti agency. “It is not known what would have become of the country – Putin underlined – but all the results obtained in the fighting will have been lost”.

16:45Huge part of Russian nuclear weapons already arrived A “significant part” of the Russian nuclear weapons to be deployed in Belarus has already been delivered to this country. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko quoted by the Tass agency. 17:31 “It is probable that Prigozhin was placed in a hotel without windows, to protect him” from assassination attempts. The head of the US Senate intelligence committee Mark Warner told NBC, stressing that he had received information that the head of Wagner was actually in the Belarusian capital. 17:48 Lukashenko: “I told Putin: let me try to talk to Prigozhin” ” and for the first 30 minutes he would have done nothing but swear. In his story, reported by the official BeLta news agency, Lukashenko says that Putin was ready for harsh measures, to eliminate the insurgents, but that he advised them to be cautious, to try to talk to Prigozhin.” It’s useless. He doesn’t answer the phone, he doesn’t want to talk to anyone,” Putin replied. Then Lukashenko said he would try. initially also the director of the FSB services, Alexander Bortnikov. No one else would have participated. 17:54 Lukashenko: “I told Prigozhin: you will be crushed like a flea” These are the words that the Belarusian president, Aleksander Lukashenko, allegedly used last Saturday during negotiations with the founder of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, to convince him to stop its advance towards Moscow, Lukashenko himself revealed during a military ceremony, according to reports from the official Belta news agency. “I said: Yevegny, no one will give you either Shoigu or Gerasimov. You know Putin as well as I do, ”the Belarusian leader said, referring to the Wagner chief’s demands to dismiss the Russian defense minister and chief of staff. ‘He won’t meet with you.’ According to the Belarusian leader, the founder of Wagner remained silent for a while and then thundered: “But we want justice! They want to suffocate us! We will advance on Moscow!”. At that point the Belarusian head of state warned Prigozhin: “You will be crushed halfway like a flea”.