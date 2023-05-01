Prigozhin on the Ukrainian counter-offensive | Info

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted that the Ukrainian counter-offensive could become a “tragedy”.

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/Kanal13

The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin warned in an interview with the pro-Kremlin war correspondent Semyon Pegov that the expected the Ukrainian counteroffensive could turn into a “tragedy for Russia”. He also complained that his fighters lacked ammunition. Prigozhin, whose group has been trying to capture the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut for a long time, predicted a Ukrainian counterattack in mid-May and said that Wagner has “only 10-15 percent of the shells they need,” reports Jutarnji list.

The end of the air alert was announced in Kiev

Authorities in Kiev said they had lifted the air raid alert after sirens in the early hours of the morning sent residents rushing to shelters. The city administration of Kyiv announced: “The air alert is over! Please follow the reports and return to the shelter if the siren sounds again.”

Earlier, officials reported that the city’s air defense systems were active and had successfully shot down missiles launched from Russia. As a reminder, Ukraine announced a little less than two weeks ago that the Patriot air defense systems it requested from its allies had arrived in the country. Kiev was looking for systems even before the start of the war, says the country’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

“Our beautiful skies become safer as Patriot air defense systems arrive in Ukraine”, he said, thanking the US, German and Dutch governments for providing them. The US agreed in October to send surface-to-air systems capable of targeting aircraft, cruise missiles and shorter-range ballistic missiles like those used by Russia to bomb residential areas and Ukraine’s power grid.

