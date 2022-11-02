MOSCA – How far it wants to go Evgeny Prigozhin? Even the most popular Russian newspaper is asking Moskovskij Komsomolets, near the Kremlin. After years in the shadow of the “gray eminence” of the “troll factory” of St. Petersburg and of the Wagner mercenaries, in recent months the entrepreneur nicknamed “Putin’s cook” has come out into the open. Or rather, as he writes Mk“literally broke into the Olympus of political media.”