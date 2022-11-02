Home World Prigozhin, Putin’s chef, launches the Wagner tower and now dreams of politics
World

Prigozhin, Putin’s chef, launches the Wagner tower and now dreams of politics

by admin
Prigozhin, Putin’s chef, launches the Wagner tower and now dreams of politics

MOSCA – How far it wants to go Evgeny Prigozhin? Even the most popular Russian newspaper is asking Moskovskij Komsomolets, near the Kremlin. After years in the shadow of the “gray eminence” of the “troll factory” of St. Petersburg and of the Wagner mercenaries, in recent months the entrepreneur nicknamed “Putin’s cook” has come out into the open. Or rather, as he writes Mk“literally broke into the Olympus of political media.”

See also  Japan’s rich man Maesawa Yuzawa’s perception of space: the earth is 100 times more beautiful than in photos-People-cnBeta.COM

You may also like

The sensational return of Bibi and the extreme...

United States, midterm elections: Biden and Trump in...

United States, the Republican advance into liberal California....

North Korea fires missile that crashes just outside...

Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 2 November

Denmark at the polls today: former premier Rasmussen...

Brazil: Bolsonaro does not admit defeat but authorizes...

Barbad Project, 70 musicians from 11 nations play...

Bolsonaro does not recognize the defeat: “Protests against...

Saudi Arabia’s alert to the US: Iran’s imminent...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy