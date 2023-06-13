Home » Prigozhin rebels against Shoigu’s orders: “He’s just a loser”
Prigozhin rebels against Shoigu’s orders: “He’s just a loser”

There are already seven villages where the Russian flag has been lowered. It’s a small appetizer of a counter-offensive still in its infancybut in the meantime Moscow has another big problem to solve: the umpteenth slap received by the head of Wagner, Evgeny Prigozhinwho refused to sign the “Contract” with which Defense Minister Shoigu tried to put him back on the track of obedience.

