Prigozhin registered the company in Belarus | Info

The owner of a private military company, Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin, founded a new company in Belarus.

On July 19, Prigozhin registered a limited liability company, and the official information was published in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities and Individuals of the Ministry of Justice of Belarus, reports Interfax.

The headquarters of the company is the village of Tsel in the Osipovichi district, where there is a field camp intended for the accommodation of fighters of the “Wagner Group” who were transferred to Belarus.

