“Prigozhin wanted to kidnap Russian military leaders, senior officers knew of the plan”: the revelations in the US press. The Kremlin: “Speculations”

Capture the top Russian military, starting with his number one enemy, the defense minister Sergei Shoigu and the Chief of Staff of the Army Valery Gerasimov. According to Wall Street Journalwhich cites Western officials, that was the plan Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the mercenary militia Wagner who last Saturday mutinied together with his men against the Moscow government, starting a march towards the capital and then stopping two hundred kilometers away. According to the sources of the US newspaper, Prigozhin wanted to kidnap Shoigu and Gerasimov during a visit that the two had planned in the south of the country, on the border with Ukraine. But both the FSB, the Russian secret service, and Western intelligence agencies have discovered the plan two days before it was carried out, analyzing wiretaps and satellite images. At that point the head of Wagner improvised an alternative plan, taking action earlier than expected: just i very fast timesit is the hypothesis, could have led to the almost instantaneous failure of the coup attempt.

Read Also

Cardinal Zuppi on a mission to Moscow and will also see Kirill. So Francis kicks off mediation for peace despite Zelensky’s criticisms

Officials consulted by Wsj believe that the original plot had a good chance of success: Prigozhin’s belief was that part of the Russian military would joined the rebellion and would turn against its own leaders. The leak, however, forced Wagner to speed up her time: already on Friday the militiamen took control of Rostov sul Don, a city in southern Russia from where the march towards Moscow started. According to Western intelligence, the ease with which Prigozhin’s troops captured the city – which houses a large military airport – suggests that some regular force commanders were part of the conspiracy. Furthermore, Putin’s former “cook” may have communicated his intentions to senior military officials, perhaps even to the general Even Sergei Surovik, commander of Russia’s aerospace force and former head of Moscow’s forces in Ukraine, before being replaced by Gerasimov last February. It is not possible, however, to establish whether it was the latter who transmitted the information to the FSB.

Read Also

“For Moscow’s elites, Prigozhin is a dangerous upstart. Putin? They will try to convince him not to run again.”

Even the New York Timesciting US intelligence sources, writes that a senior Russian general he had advance knowledge of the rebellion plans: intelligence attention is focused precisely on Surovikin, who has retained influence in the management of war operations and remains popular with the troops. But Washington reveals that there are indications of other generals who may have supported Prigozhin’s attempt to dismiss the defense ministry. Any confirmation of Surovikin’s involvement – ​​observes the NYT – “would be the last sign of lotte intestine that have characterized the Russian military leadership since the beginning of Putin’s war in Ukraine and could indicate a larger fracture between Prigozhin’s supporters and Putin’s two main military advisers”, Shoigu and Gerasimov. The Kremlin, through the spokesman Dmitry Peskovhe called the reconstructions “speculations”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

