Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian businessman known as the founder of the private company Wagner, said he had already interfered with the vote in the US in the past and was willing to “continue to do so”. It is the first time that Prigozhin confirms an accusation that has been addressed to him for years, always clashing over his denials. “We have interfered, we are interfering and we will continue to do so,” he said in a social media post by his company Concord-In an accurate, precise, surgical way, in a way that is unique to us. ” Prigozhin has already been subjected to US sanctions along with 12 Russian citizens and three Russian companies for orchestrating a campaign on social media aimed at “dividing and fueling discord” in view of the 2016 vote, the one that sanctioned Donald Trump’s electoral success.

Nyt: Russia has resumed interfering online for Midterm

Prigozhin was indicted in 2018, in the midst of special consultant Robert Mueller’s investigation into Moscow’s interference in the 2016 presidential elections. The Justice Department then dismissed the charges on two companies targeted by investigators, Concord Management and Consulting LLC and Concord Catering. Prigozhin has always denied any involvement in the operation, but it is not the first time that he has retracted his position.

The businessman, nicknamed «Putin’s Chef» for his contracts catering with the Kremlin, he had also denied his ties with Wagner, except admitting in September 2022 that he founded and financed the company in 2014. The disinformation campaign is returning to office in view of the Midterm vote, again under the direction of the oligarch . In the months leading up to the vote, writes the New York Times, fake accounts were reactivated to target Joe Biden and the dem, as well as arouse the anger of conservative voters and undermine confidence in the US electoral system. The goal, however, is new: to contest military aid to Kiev using taxpayers’ money. The Internet Research Agency, led by Prigozhin himself, would be among the main perpetrators of the plot.