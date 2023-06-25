Home » Prigozhin will be able to leave the country, he will take refuge in Belarus
World

Prigozhin will be able to leave the country, he will take refuge in Belarus

by admin
Prigozhin will be able to leave the country, he will take refuge in Belarus

by gds.it – ​​49 seconds ago

Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led the rebellion in Russia, will leave the country for Belarus, while the criminal investigation against him will be closed. The Kremlin announced it in the evening, welcoming the agreement reached with the leader of the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Putin’s word: Prigozhin will be able to leave the country, he will take refuge in Belarus appeared 49 seconds ago in the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Fiorentina-Udinese / Sottil: "Eighth place is like winning the Scudetto"

You may also like

Firm Confidence and Work Together to Create a...

Titan, why wasn’t the submersible implosion reported sooner?...

Novak Djokovic arrived at Wimbledon | Sport

California, human remains found where actor Julian Sands...

A bridge collapse and a train derailed in...

A man from Banja Luka died on the...

Russian about life in Serbia | Info

Scandal for false invalids, the chief medical officer...

Ambitions The former cook who wanted to climb...

Firm Confidence and Join Hands to Create a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy