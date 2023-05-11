Prigozhin’s dangerous game – now it also irritates the Kremlin

MOSCA – There are already those who are betting on how long the dangerous game of the ex “cook of Vladimir Putin“. By dint of hurling constant anathemas, the head of the private military company Wagner Evgeny Prigozhin passed all the “red lines”.

In recent days, Prima has threatened to withdraw its mercenaries from Bakhmut if the Ministry of Defense did not send him ammunition, then he backed down, finally returning to issuing ultimatums.