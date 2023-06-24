Prigozhin’s march: the 3 reasons why Wagner chose Rostov to challenge Putin

Because the head of the Wagner Group, Evgeny Prigozhin, marched on Rostov, a city of a million inhabitants in southern Russia, and not on Moscow? There are at least three reasons.

The first can be described as follows: self-defense. The march on Rostov is an emergency response to the attacks of the Russian army, because Prigozhin claims that the defense minister of Moscow and his main enemy, Sergei Shoigu, from there he coordinated the operations that began yesterday evening against the Wagner Group.

Rostov is the headquarters of the Southern Military District, one of the gigantic sub-divisions of Russia’s armed forces.

