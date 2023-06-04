Prigozhin’s new alarm: “The factions in the Kremlin towers are destroying Russia”

“Kremlin factions destroy Russia.” This was stated by the head of the Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin, quoted by the Guardian, according to whom the various groups in Moscow and the constant internal disputes are “trying to sow discord” between him and the Chechen fighters. According to the leader of the Russian mercenaries, the dispute between him and Chechen forces, which are fighting alongside the Russian army in Ukraine, has been resolved. But Prigozhin has come back (again) on the attack, blaming the discord on unidentified factions in Moscow which he calls “Kremlin towers”. «Some towers of the Kremlin – explains the head of Wagner – have decided to play dangerous games. Dangerous games have become commonplace in the towers of the Kremlin… they are simply destroying the Russian state», reads Prigozhin’s message, who then threatens: «If the Kremlin faction were to continue with its attempts to sow discord, it could pay with ‘hell”. At present, the Kremlin has not commented on his claims.

