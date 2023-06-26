Prigozhin’s silence after leaving Rostov: “His whereabouts are currently unknown”

Where is the mercenary leader Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin? The latest images show him on board an SUV departing from Rostov sul Don in the night between Saturday and Sunday after the agreement found with Vladimir Putinthrough the mediation of Alexander Lukashenkoto stop her march on Moscow. Since then, the former chef of the Kremlin chief has not released any further statements. Accustomed to a flood of audio, video and messages on the social channels of Wagner, the leader of the paramilitary militia has disappeared from the radar. Closed in one silence which has lasted for almost 24 hours, despite – as far as is known at the moment – some of his requests underlying the stop to the march have not yet materialized. To begin with, there is no news of the removal of the defense minister Sergei Shoigu and the Chief of Staff Valerij Gerasimovthe two main objectives of his blitz.

But Prigozhin is not saying a word at the moment. He was officially headed in Belarus, free from all kinds of charges despite the threatened attempt to get to Moscow. There are already those who bet on the fact that the country led by Lukashenko is only one transit before moving in Africa, which remains the center of Wagner’s interests. To support this thesis is the Russian dissident Ilya Ponomarev, a former Russian Duma deputy who voted against the annexation of Crimea and now lives in exile in Ukraine. and just fromUkraine some point out that Prigozhin was last seen when he left Rostov “but his current location is unknown”.

To underline it is Anton Gerashchenko adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, who relaunched a TV service on his figure underlining that his press office “said that not yet available” almost 24 hours after the last images showing him aboard a car as he left the southern headquarters of the Russian armed forces. “’Send his Greetings to everyone and will answer questions when he has a normal connection,” the reporter was told by RTVI in response to an investigation”, reports Gerashchenko leaving interest as to how the silence of the mercenary leader is at least suspected.

Under the agreement, the criminal charges against Prigozhin will be withdrawn, but many questions remain about the details. As for i fighters of Wagner, Kremlin spokesman Peskov said they will not have to deal with lawsuits for taking part in the march on Moscow, saying the Kremlin has “always respected their heroic deeds” on the front lines in Ukraine. But, according to experts, as with the deal, many questions remain about the destiny of the militiamen after their short-lived revolt.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

