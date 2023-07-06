Prigožin sa perikama | Info

His rebellion is the biggest threat to President Vladimir Putin since he came to power more than two decades ago.

Russian state television on Wednesday attacked Yevgeny Prigozhin, the exiled leader of the mercenaries who launched an armed rebellion last month, and said the investigation into what happened was still intensive.

Prigozhin, founder of Wagner’s mercenary group, seized control of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on June 24, seized the command center there where Russia is coordinating its war in Ukraine, and sent a column of fighters toward Moscow. before backing down after reaching a deal with the Kremlin.

His rebellion represents the biggest threat to President Vladimir Putin since the Russian leader came to power more than two decades ago. A show called “60 Minutes” aired Wednesday night on the state TV channel Russia-1 showed what was billed as exclusive footage taken during police raids on Prigozhin’s office in St. Petersburg and one of his estates in that city.

The video shows boxes full of cash in his office and piles of dollars in his luxury residence, along with what is said to be his personal helicopter, a weapons cache, a wig collection, a fully equipped treatment room. And his photos with wigs are the best thing you will see on the internet, according to social network users.

“Prigozhin’s photos are the funniest thing I’ve ever seen. 2023 is getting even wilder,” reads a comment on Twitter next to several bizarre selfies of Yevgeny Prigozhin.

