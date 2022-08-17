Home World Primary in Wyoming, Liz Cheney defeated by Trump candidate
Liz Cheney was defeated in the Republican primary in Wyoming by the candidate backed by Donald Trump. According to projections from the New York Times, Harriet Hageman got 61% of the vote against 31% of the daughter of former George W. Bush vice president Dick Cheney.

“The United States can’t be ruled by a mob on social media,” Cheney said in her Wyoming speech after her primary defeat. The congresswoman accused Trump of having published the names of the FBI agents who participated in the search in Florida. “He did it on purpose and maliciously,” she attacked her. Cheney then cited Abraham Lincoln who lost congressional elections but then “won the most important and held our Union together.” “Now the real work begins,” said the deputy, quoting the words of the former US president.

