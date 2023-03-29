Primary School Shooter Legally Buys Guns, Is Treating Mood Disorder

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-29 20:04

Overseas Network, March 29 (Xinhua) According to the US “New York Post” report on March 28, in response to the shooting incident at an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, the local police said that more guns were found in the home of the gunman Audrey Hale. The investigation also found that Haier suffered from a mood disorder and remains in treatment.

After Haile was shot dead by police, local police raided her home and found more guns. Nashville Metropolitan Police Chief John Drake said that Haier had legally purchased seven guns in various local stores, including the guns used in the crime. Haier’s parents told investigators they only remembered their daughter buying a gun and had the impression she had sold it long ago, so they didn’t know her daughter was still armed. On the day of the incident, Haier’s mother asked her what was in the red bag she carried when she left home, but Haier “dismissed” and did not answer the question, nor did her mother look through the contents of the bag.

In addition, Derek revealed that Haier suffers from a mood disorder and is receiving treatment, but did not elaborate, and it is not yet determined whether she has autism. Regarding Haier’s purchase of guns during the treatment period, Derek said that the Tennessee police have no right to confiscate these guns because there are no relevant provisions in local laws. Derek said: “From the current situation, we don’t know this person at all, and we don’t even know her existence.” So far, the police have not yet identified Haier’s motive for committing the crime, and the case is still under investigation.