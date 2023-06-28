Home » Primavalle, 17-year-old Michelle Maria Causo stabbed to death and found in a shopping cart in via Borgia. Stopped a peer
World

Perhaps stabbed to death by a peer in an apartment in Primavalle. A macabre and hallucinatory story that currently involves two 17-year-old boys: a young Roman, Michelle Maria Causo, was killed and stuffed into a garbage bag, then loaded in a shopping cart and abandoned near the dumpsters in via Stefano Borgia.

Another boy, of foreign origin but naturalized Italian, was stopped by the police on Wednesday afternoon. He is now under interrogation at the police station.

The body of a 17-year-old and the stab wounds

The alarm was triggered at around 4pm when a passer-by noticed the young man pushing the cart with the bundle. He became suspicious and decided to call the police. The officers immediately opened the bag and found the girl’s body. It is not clear when the death of the 17-year-old, a Roman, dates back, perhaps disappeared from her home.

In a short time, the policemen arrived at the building where the murder allegedly took place, in nearby via Giuseppe Benedetto Dusmet: in the entrance hall and on the stairs, they were found bloodstains.

Ask the neighbors

The investigators of the flying squad and the Primavalle police station are carrying out investigations throughout the area, together with the scientific police. Feel the condominiums of the building and also numerous witnesses. The motive for the crime is not yet clear. To understand the type of relationship that existed between the two boys.

