Primavalle stake, 50 years ago the tragedy of the Mattei brothers

Fifty years. A lot has passed since the night between 15 and 16 April 1973 when in Primavalle, in a building in via Bernardo da Bibbiena 33, an arson killed Virgilio and Stefano Mattei aged 22 and 8. An action carried out by a group of Potere Operaio militants and which targeted Mario Mattei, secretary of the section of the Italian Social Movement. He escaped the massacre and the rest of the family managed to escape. “One of the darkest pages”, defined it today Giorgia Meloni who wanted to address a letter to the Mattei association.

The words of Antonella Mattei

The memory of Virgilio and Stefano’s sister, Antonella, is moved. “I was nine years old, but why did they have to massacre me like this? We lived very badly” Antonella recalled again, recounting that she never returned to Primavalle for forty years, until her son asked for it. “My father let my sister Lucia down from the window. Then he tried to get Silvia down who fell and was in a cast for a year. My mother saved me. From below I saw my father with his legs full of fire. he can forget. Virgil, who was older, hugged Stefano because he saw that he couldn’t walk and didn’t make it. He preferred to die rather than leave my younger brother there. This image must be handed down, the Italian justice has not been fair to us, they have never apologized to us. In these fifty years we have only talked about politics, which is lawful, but not about what has happened to us humanly”. Then Antonella Mattei on reconciliation: “I can’t make peace with people who have never apologized. At the age of nine they destroyed my life, how can you forget?”.

Tragedy without justice

We recall that for the Primavalle fire the only one to end up in prison was Achille Lollo (who died in Trevignano at the age of 70 in August 2021) sentenced to 18 years on appeal for arson, double manslaughter and use of explosives and incendiary material together with the other two defendants Marino Clavo and Manlio Grillo (remained fugitives without ever serving even one day in prison). The sentence excluded the aggravating circumstance of terrorism.

Lollo took refuge in Brazil before the final sentence of the Cassation and his sentence was declared extinguished on 12 October 2003. In 2005, in an interview, he admitted to having carried out, with others, a demonstrative attack with a homemade bomb that did not explode, aimed to Mario Mattei, but always maintained that he had not set fire to the house with petrol. Six years later he returned to Italy and explained that the action was carried out by a group of six people in all (including himself) and that it had to demonstrative.

The condolences

An important anniversary because it coincides with the arrival of a right-wing government. Rome and Italy recalled the massacre. This morning in via Bernardo da Bibbiena 33 four wreaths decorated with the ribbons of the Italian Government, the President of the Chamber, the President of the Senate and, in a single wreath, Roma Capitale, the Lazio Region and the City were placed. Subway. The president of the Region, Francesco Rocca, the Capitoline councilor for culture, Miguel Gotor, and, alongside, the minister of culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, the vice president of the Chamber, Fabio Rampelli, and the vice president of the Senate, Maurizio Gasparri, deposed them. With them, also the sister of Stefano and Virgilio, Antonella Mattei. Also present were Gianni Alemanno, Isabella Rauti, and the president of the XIV Municipio, Marco Della Porta.

A stamp depicting Stefano and Virgilio Mattei was then unveiled in the Protomoteca room of the Campidoglio. “In this stamp – said Minister Urso – there is all the need to reconstruct the Italian memory of that period. A brutal massacre that had a false information campaign and no justice. In remembering the victims of Primavalle we remember all the victims of terrorism”.

Meloni’s letter

Meloni, as mentioned, entrusted his memory to a letter. “On April 16, fifty years ago, Italy and Rome experienced one of the darkest pages in national history”, begins the Premier. “The Italian people were able to overcome those tough years. They did not do it without difficulty. The scars of the deep wounds suffered are the concrete sign of this and, often, they hurt again. We cannot erase history or ask the families of the victims to forget what happened. We cannot give life back to too many young people who sacrificed it to unjust violence. What we can do today is keep alive the memory of what happened, to avoid the danger of relapses and lead the Italy and our people towards a full and true national reconciliation.This is the goal that the Mattei Brothers Association has been pursuing since its foundation and that was in the heart of Mrs. Anna, an extraordinary woman who has never stopped asking for justice for her children and who committed his entire life to the strength of witness.It is the goal that I hope all political forces, institutions, educational agencies and society want to set themselves in order to pass on a message of respect and tolerance to the new generations. Because in political confrontation there are no more enemies to be overthrown or destroyed, but only opponents, with whom to confront civilly and in mutual recognition”.

President Rock

The president of the Lazio region Francesco Rocca, in the wake of Meloni, reiterates the concept of one of the lowest moments in the history of Italy: “Only those who have lived it – he said referring to the sister of the victims, Antonella Mattei – can express that feeling of survival that we have also felt in so many tragedies. That anguish of saying ‘why them and not me’. So today it is necessary to remember what that period was like for our country so that it never happens again, because political hatred does not prevail, so that reason, dialogue and hope may prevail. Fifty years later we hope that a new path can begin, which will put an end once and for all rather than fueling divisions over nothing. There are different political sensitivities, and it is right that be so in a democracy, but this can never authorize violent behavior of any kind”.

Councilor Gotor

For Roma Capitale, the councilor for culture Miguel Gotor was present: “I don’t think” there is a risk of returning to a climate of political violence, “the polarization of democracy is the salt of democracy in a free and civil debate. We are talking about events tragic events that took place 50 years ago. Here where we are now a tragedy takes place, the death of two boys and a family torn apart by this immense pain. But we must believe and we are sure that these 50 years have not passed in vain. Naturally we remember what happened as a warning so that it doesn’t have to happen again. But I don’t think there is this risk in this historical, political and civil period”. The commissioner then added that “the Town Hall is working on a project for the creation of a mural in memory of the Mattei brothers”.







