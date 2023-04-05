Primavera Labels announces that this will be a special year for them, using the slogan “Ten years being El Segell”. There will be celebratory concerts, special memorabilia and new artists joining the family. But to find out where and when the big celebration will take place we will have to wait. But the first news was released yesterday, when Primavera Labels shared a very special playlist with more than sixty songs from their catalog and almost four hours long.