Primavera Labels will celebrate its ten years of experience

Primavera Labels will celebrate its ten years of experience

Primavera Labels announces that this will be a special year for them, using the slogan “Ten years being El Segell”. There will be celebratory concerts, special memorabilia and new artists joining the family. But to find out where and when the big celebration will take place we will have to wait. But the first news was released yesterday, when Primavera Labels shared a very special playlist with more than sixty songs from their catalog and almost four hours long.

And it is that the record label began its journey as The Seal on April 4, 2013, that is, a decade ago. We will continue informing you, but for the moment do not miss a selection in which you will find artists who go –alphabetically– from Marina Herlop until Th’Booty Huntersobviously going through Antònia Font, Núria Graham, El Mató a un Policía Motorizado, Amaia, Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba, Miqui Puig, Cupido, Casero, Soto Asa, Ciutat, Christina Rosenvinge, Renaldo and Clara, Paco Moreno o Mainline Magic Orchestrabetween many more.

