English singer and songwriter Alison Goldfrapp and the Iranian-Dutch artist Sevdaliza are incorporated into the musical proposal of the festival Primavera Soundboth for its Barcelona and Madrid editions.

Unfortunately, ANYMA y FKA twigs Finally, they will not be able to perform in the Barcelona and Madrid editions for reasons derived from different changes of plans in their respective careers. However, there are new additions: Alison Goldfrapp y Sevdaliza join the posters Primavera Sound. Goldfrapp will present his new solo adventure at the Parc del Fòrum and the City of Rock on the two days on Thursday, while Sevdaliza will act in the two days of Saturday.

Likewise, within the framework of Primavera a la Ciutat, Palm cancel their two planned concerts and Yves Tumor y Japanese Breakfast, already present in the main program of the festival, add new shows in the hall: the first will perform in Barcelona and Madrid on June 4 and 7 respectively and the second will perform in Barcelona on June 4. Season tickets and day tickets for Primavera Sound 2023 in Barcelona and Madrid are on sale at DICE. Season tickets and day tickets for the festival can be purchased with the Young Cultural Bonus through the website of Redtkt.