Prime Day 2023 is more convenient for new users: an exclusive €10 discount voucher as a gift

In order to get the €10 discount voucher with the Prime promotion, just follow a few simple steps, no later than July 12, 2023. You must go to This Pageverify that you are eligible for the promo and subscribe to 30-day free use period of Amazon Prime.

Once the procedure is completed, you will receive an email informing you of the application of the promotion to your account.

At this point, the €10 discount voucher will be automatically applied to your next purchase on Amazon Italy. You can only use the discount until July 12, the end day of the Prime Day 2023 promotion.

Attention because to apply the discount coupon you will have to make a minimum spend of €30 and you will also have to choose the products compatible with the offer, only those sold and shipped by Amazon (find in the section below the products that are excluded from this promo).

On some of the links included in this page SmartWorld has an affiliation and obtains a percentage of the revenues, this affiliation does not change the price of the purchased product. All the products described may undergo variations in price and availability over time, therefore we always advise you to check these parameters before purchasing.

