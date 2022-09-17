The procession ofEuropride, banned in recent days by the interior ministry, will take place this afternoon in Belgrade. This was stated by the Serbian premier Ana Brnabicaccording to what the organizers and the Europride Association have announced.

In a statement released by the local media, it is stated that Brnabic gave guarantees on safety during the course of the event. Diplomats, MEPs and other international personalities who arrived in Belgrade as a sign of solidarity with the movement will take part in the procession, scheduled for 5 pm with departure from Parliament Lgbtiq.



The Serbian premier, herself a declared lesbian, wanted to reassure her country’s respect for democratic values ​​and individual rights. Speaking at a reception offered by the government to foreign diplomats and European and international guests who arrived in Belgrade as a sign of solidarity with the LGBTIQ movement, Brnabic stressed that no incidents were recorded in this week of events and initiatives organized in view of the Europride march. of today.

A party “for our people”

“This is the true picture of Belgrade and of Serbia. Serbia is an open and free society in which everyone is welcome, and we want to show this also in the coming years “, said the premier. Belgradehe added, he did not organize the Europride because he was blackmailed by someone in order to stay on the path of European integration, but for Serbia, for our people, for our society and for the progress of the entire region.

Among the guests at the party, organized at the Serbia Palace of the Yugoslav era – a gigantic building used for official meetings, conferences and important events – there were numerous ambassadors from EU countries, the head of the EU representation in Belgrade, the Italian Emanuele Giaufretthe rapporteur on Serbia in the European Parliament Vladimir Bilcikthe EU commissioner for equal opportunities Helena Dallias well as several ministers of the Serbian government.

The first accidents

Despite the reassurances, the first accidents have already been recorded. The police stopped a group of demonstrators protesting against the demonstration in the middle of the day. Riot police officers prevented demonstrators from marching from the central post office along Takovska Street to the headquarters of the RTS public television station. Many of the protesters displayed religious icons and symbols.



There were scuffles with the throwing of bottles and other objects against the police. At least two demonstrators were stopped. According to some media, skirmishes were recorded in the center between activists from Europride and people hostile to the movement Lgbtiq, with mutual insults, also directed against journalists. Last night, the interior ministry confirmed the ban both for the Europride march and for a hostile counter-demonstration against the LGBTIq population scheduled for the afternoon.

Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin reiterated that unauthorized marches in Belgrade will not be allowed in the afternoon, nor will any form of violence be tolerated. In a statement from his ministry, released after Prime Minister Ana Brnabic’s authorization for the Europride march, it is stated that the authorities intend to enforce the law and the decisions taken to ensure the safety of citizens. Minister Vulin is known for his strongly national-patriotic and pro-Russian positions, and more than once has been at the center of verbal clashes and diplomatic incidents, particularly with the Croatian authorities.