Prime Minister, Di Mauro (Mpa) did it, elected with 16 votes

Prime Minister, Di Mauro (Mpa) did it, elected with 16 votes

by blogsicilia.it – ​​12 minutes ago

The new president of the municipal council of Syracuse is Alessandro Di Mauro, councilor of the MPA. The election took place this morning on the fourth floor of Palazzo Vermexio: there are 16 preferences obtained by Di Mauro while the votes for Leandro Marino of Forza Italia stopped at 9, 6 for Massimo Milazzo, elected municipal councilor…

