[New Tang Dynasty, Beijing time, December 10, 2022]New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern pointed out in an interview on Thursday (December 8) that the CCP has become more assertive in the Indo-Pacific region, which may undermine the long-standing regional order .

New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern: “I think if I step back and look at the whole region, and some of the changes within the region that we’ve seen, you do see a more assertive China.”

Ardern said that the CCP’s involvement in the Indo-Pacific region is not new, but during her tenure, the CCP has become more powerful.

Ardern: “It would be a mistake to think that China (the Communist Party) is just beginning to develop relations in the Pacific. It has a long history. They have been involved for decades.”

Ardern believes that every country is an equal member of the Pacific family, and she looks forward to continuing the relationship of mutual respect between countries over the years.

Ardern: “Every democratic country has its own right to handle its own relationship as it sees fit.”

She believes that the CCP’s series of arbitrary moves in the Pacific region this year, as well as the over-reliance on the Chinese market exposed by the epidemic, have deeply worried Pacific countries and Western democracies.

Ardern: “If you have a problem with your supply chain then it can cause a whole host of problems. So for us it’s about economic resilience.”

She believes that New Zealand will face the challenge and get through it.

Ardern: “I think we’ve proven we have the experience to focus on those challenges and that’s what we’re going to focus on in 2023.”

