Liz Truss was forced to resign as prime minister on Thursday, ending a dramatic 44-day term in which she sparked financial turmoil and wreaked catastrophic damage to the ruling Conservative Party.

Truss resigned at the behest of senior figures in the party, a move that means deeply divided Conservative MPs need to quickly elect a third prime minister in months.

Truss made a brief statement in Downing Street at 1.35pm, saying she had informed King Charles that she was stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party and MPs would choose a new leader and prime minister next week.

She will be Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister after her government struggled after last month’s setback in a “mini” budget that included 45 billion pounds of unfunded tax cuts, sparking turmoil in the pound and gilt markets.

Truss said when she was elected leader of the Conservative Party, she was on a mission to achieve a “low tax, high growth” economy that would take full advantage of “the freedoms that Brexit brings”. But she conceded defeat: “Given the current situation, I cannot implement the platform on which I was elected leader of the Conservative Party.”

Rishi Sunak, the former treasurer, and Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons, are the two front-runners to replace her, although several other candidates could also join the race .

Former home secretary Suella Braverman will be encouraged by her supporters to be the standard-bearer for the Conservative party’s right wing, while Boris Johnson’s supporters believe it was forced to announce more than three months ago He can make a comeback after resigning.

Jeremy Hunt, the current treasurer, has ruled out another run for Tory leadership and wants to stay in the Treasury. However, Truss’ statement added to the confusion over the UK’s economic outlook.

Hunt is set to come up with a plan to fill the £40bn gap in Britain’s finances on October 31, but by then a new prime minister will be in office who will want the plan to have his stamp on it.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee of Conservative backbenchers, met with Mr Truss on Thursday morning. He announced later that he was looking forward to seeing a new leader and prime minister on Friday, October 28.

Brady said his “expectation” for the new leader was that Conservatives would have a say. More details on the entire process will be released Thursday afternoon.

Under the usual rules, Conservative MPs will produce a shortlist of two candidates through a series of votes, with all party members having the final say.

Brady confirmed that if one of the two candidates on the shortlist drops out – some Conservative MPs hope the lesser voted will agree to do so by then – there will be no full party vote.

Conservative party chairman Jake Berry and deputy prime minister Thérèse Coffey, among others, met with the prime minister in the hours before Mr Truss resigned.

At least a dozen Conservative MPs have publicly called for Mr Truss to resign, including Miriam Cates, executive member of the 1922 Committee. “It looks unsustainable,” she said. “Yes, I do think it’s time for the prime minister to go.”

Truss became prime minister on September 6, and her economic strategy has failed since then, with her appointed chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, being sacked, while Braverman, the home secretary, was forced to resign on Wednesday.

British government bonds were largely unmoved by the news of Trus’ resignation, although they rose ahead of her statement. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.K. bond was down 0.04 percentage point at 3.83% by mid-afternoon London time, reflecting a modest price increase. It had climbed as high as 4.02% earlier in the session.

Sterling remained elevated, up 0.9% against the dollar on the day at $1.132.

Translator / Zephyr